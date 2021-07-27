Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Eddie Hearn Wants Joshua To ‘destroy’ Ukrainian

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be fighting each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September and top promoter Eddie Hearn has been speaking about how he wants Joshua to come out on top on the night.

Usyk will be relishing the chance to cause an upset and take Joshua’s belts away from him, but it won’t be easy.

The Brit was due to be fighting Fury but will have to defeat Usyk first and this gives him more motivation to make sure he comes out on top.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been huge in setting up this fight and it is clear he wants to pave the way for Joshua to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Eddie Hearn speaks out on wanting Joshua to ‘destroy’ Usyk

The odds on the fight show that Anthony Joshua is the clear favourite, and this makes sense due to him holding most of the heavyweight belts.

The Brit facing the Ukranian means that he will have a lot of support, and Hearn has not kept quiet when discussing how he wants the fight to go.

Talking on radio station TalkSport about the fight, Hearn said: “AJ is still a student of the game and he wants to prove to people that he can beat people like Oleksandr Usyk, he can outskill him. That’s difficult, I don’t want to see him actually overcomplicate this fight.

“I want him to see him go in and destroy the guy!”

Not only has Hearn stated how much he wants Joshua to win, he also sounds pretty confident that Joshua can easily win the bout.

These words from the promoter will probably motivate Usyk as much as it will motivate Joshua as he will want to prove the doubters and critics wrong. Causing a big upset on Joshua’s home turf would be the most perfect way to do this.

With only a couple of months until the fight, expectation and excitement is building, with many hoping the fight will be a good spectacle.

