Man United transfer news: "Foundations in place" to sign Premier League midfielder this summer

According to Dean Jones, Manchester United have laid the foundations to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Ruben Neves?

Jones recently claimed that Man United's interest in Wolves' Neves is genuine and even suggested that Bruno Fernandes is particularly eager for his Portugal teammate to move to Old Trafford.

The journalist revealed that Arsenal are the most active side in pursuing the 24-year-old, although the Red Devils are still in the conversation for him. Recent reports from The Athletic stated that Neves could be available for £35m.

What has Dean Jones said about Neves to Man United?

Jones has now added further insight, claiming that the foundations for a deal are already in place should the Red Devils ramp up their interest in the Wolves midfielder.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “I know for a fact that they do like Neves, that they’ve been working on it in the background. It’s reasonably far down the line and if they do want to progress with it then they can because the foundations have been laid.”

What could Neves add to Man United’s midfield?

One of Neves' key attributes for Wolves last season was his ability to score from deep. The midfielder ended the 2020/21 Premier League campaign as his side's joint top scorer with five goals to his name.

Scott McTominay and Fred predominantly played in a similar position to the Portugal international last term, but the pair could only match the 24-year-old's tally with five league goals combined.

Neves could also be an upgrade on United's midfield in a defensive sense as he averaged 1.8 interceptions per league game - more than any Red Devils player achieved in the middle of the park.

Would Neves be a better option for United than Saul?

Arguably yes.

Despite Saul's recent success with Atletico Madrid after winning the La Liga title, Neves would still be a better fit for Man United. The 24-year-old is Premier League proven which is important as he wouldn't need time to readjust to a new division. He would be able to focus solely on adapting to United's style of play.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer predominantly played with a 4-2-3-1 formation last season which would be considerably more suited to Neves due to his defensive nature. He made 2.4 tackles per league game and 1.1 clearances each match.

Therefore, should United have the choice between Saul or Neves, they would be better off opting for the Wolves man as he'd be virtually fit for purpose from the get go.

