Football Manager 2022: The 10 Best Wonderkids To Sign

Football Manager 2022 will be available for the gaming community to play in November and we have a list of the best wonderkids you should sign when you play the game.

The game developed for PC but now also available for Xbox is for football fans who want to get the most realistic feel of what it is like to be a football manager.

It is the most detailed football game out there and many players will be wondering what young future stars they should be signing during the transfer window.

Depending on the club you pick, your budget will vary, but some of these wonderkids will be available to buy no matter what club you are in control of.

The top 10 wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 2022

These top 10 wonderkids will not be ranked, but are listed to give you an idea of what good future stars are available in the game.

All the players in this list are ones that have not recently moved clubs and therefore will be available to try and sign straight away when you launch your new manager career mode.

Some players can play in multiple positions, but they will be stronger in some positions that they play in more. Player values will be added when we know more details about the game.

Here are the 10 best wonderkids for you to sign on Football Manager 2022:

Yousouffa Moukoko

Position: Striker (ST)

Age: 16

Ansu Fati

Position: Winger and Striker (LW/RW/ST)

Age: 18

Pedri

Position: Midfielder (AMRLC/MC)

Age: 18

Bukayo Saka

Position: Winger, Midfielder and Defender (WB/AMRL)

Age: 19

Amad Diallo

Position: Winger and Striker (AML/ST)

Age: 19

Jude Bellingham

Position: Midfielder (M/AMRL)

Age: 18

Eduardo Camavinga

Position: Midfielder (DM/MC)

Age: 18

Maarten Vandevoordt

Position: Goalkeeper (GK)

Age: 19

Bafodé Diakité

Position: Defender (DC)

Age: 20

Armel Bella-Kotchap

Position: Defender (DC)

Age: 20

Ryan Gravenberch

Position: Midfielder (M/AMC)

Age: 19

Yusuf Demir

Position: Midfielder (AMLC/ST)

Age: 18

Gabriel Martinelli

Position: Winger and Striker (AML/AMR/ST)

Age: 20

Curtis Jones

Position: Midfielder (AML/M)

Age: 20

Dusan Vlahovic

Position: Striker (ST)

Age: 21

These players not only will be good in the first season you play, but they will also grow massively and have huge sell-on values, so be sure to get them in your teams straight away.

