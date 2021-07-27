Man United transfer news: Significant update emerges on PSG target Paul Pogba

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports, Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba formal in the near future.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Pogba?

Sky Sports claim that PSG are yet to make an offer for Man United midfielder Pogba, although the Parisian giants are expected to make their interest in the 28-year-old formal in the near future.

The report adds that it remains unlikely that the France international will sign a new contract at Old Trafford. According to Salary Sport, Pogba is currently earning £290,000 on a deal that is set to expire in June 2022 when he will be free to leave the club for nothing.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Pogba’s future?

Man United manager Solskjaer was recently full of praise for Pogba and revealed that he wants the 28-year-old to remain at the club.

Speaking in a press conference in May as per the official club website, Solskjaer said, "“He knows my feelings about him and that I want him to stay. It’s about creating an environment that we thrive in, a competitive environment and a team who challenge for trophies.

“I have worked with Paul now for a few years, I had him when he was a kid as well and I’ve always said I enjoy managing Paul; I enjoy coaching him, I enjoy talking to him and enjoy challenging him because he is a winner."

Will he be a big miss for Man United?

Arguably not.

The 6 ft 3 star's ability is unquestionable, however there are question marks over whether he fits Solskjaer's system. The Norwegian predominantly played a 4-2-3-1 formation last season with two deep lying midfielders and a creator behind the striker.

Bruno Fernandes locked down the attacking role, whilst Fred and Scott McTominay were the most frequent pairing in the middle of the park. At times Pogba was shoehorned into the side at left midfield as he seemingly wasn't trusted to play in the anchor position.

This suggests that Pogba wouldn't be a big miss for United should he leave and it gives the Red Devils the opportunity to replace him with a player that does fit the system.

Who could United replace Pogba with?

Man United have been linked with several midfield targets this summer, although Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez seems to be one of the most heavily tipped to join the side.

Francesc Aguilar recently claimed that Saul's agent is in negotiations with United this summer, as the Red Devils have taken a decisive step towards signing the Spaniard.

The 26-year-old could arguably be a more useful option for the Manchester outfit. Throughout the previous campaign he proved his versatility having played in all midfield areas and he even featured at left-wing-back.

Whether Pogba actually leaves United this summer remains to be seen, but should he depart Saul could be his ideal replacement.

