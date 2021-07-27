Chelsea Transfer News: Blues offer personal terms to striker Abramovich loves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Dean Jones, Chelsea have offered personal terms to Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Romelu Lukaku?

Jones recently claimed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is a huge admirer of Inter Milan's Lukaku and suggested that the Blues would be happy to sign the Belgian as an alternative to Erling Haaland this summer.

However, it now appears that their interest in Lukaku has progressed past the point of mere admiration.

Enter here

What has Dean Jones said about Lukaku to Chelsea?

Jones has now added that Lukaku wouldn't mind going back to Chelsea and claims that the Blues have already offered personal terms to the 28-year-old.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “He has always had it in his head that he wouldn’t mind going back to Chelsea and proving what he’s capable of.

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea target Kounde, Alderweireld leaves Spurs

“Chelsea have made an offer in terms of personal terms. So, they know what they’re willing to pay him. But it’s not really moved at this stage so we’ve just got to wait again. Over these next two weeks we’ll see what movement is made on the Chelsea striker front."

He added, "If Haaland can’t be done I think they will try for Lukaku, but Inter of course don’t want to sell him."

To hear what Jones said in full about Lukaku, check out the video below...

What is Lukaku's scoring record for Inter Milan?

In 2019, Lukaku made the move from Man United to Inter Milan in a deal that could reportedly be worth up to £74m and the forward has very much lived up to his eye watering price-tag since his arrival.

The 28-year-old has featured on 95 occasions for Inter, scoring 64 goals and registering a further 16 assists. In the 2020/21 campaign, Lukaku cemented himself as one of Europe's most prolific scorers as he netted 30 goals in 44 appearances for the Italian champions.

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

Would there be any negatives to signing Lukaku?

Jones mentioned that Inter Milan do not want to sell Lukaku which suggests that Chelsea would have to pay a big fee to tempt the side to sell the Belgium international. Transfermarkt currently value him at £90m.

At 28 years old he certainly isn't at the end of his career. However, should the Blues splash the cash on Lukaku there may be question marks over how long he can actually deliver for the side.

Although, age may not be a massive issue for a player of his nature as he's naturally tall and powerful, therefore he could still be effective in his later years.

Lukaku's arrival could also affect Timo Werner's game-time. After a disappointing opening campaign for the Blues having scored just six Premier League goals, it would be harsh not to give him another opportunity to establish himself as a key goal threat and justify his reported £54m price-tag.

News Now - Sport News