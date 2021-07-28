Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United announced the signing of Jadon Sancho last week.

The English winger joined The Red Devils in a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund.

Raphael Varane will become United's third signing of the summer in the next few days if he passes a medical with the club.

Should the Varane deal go through, he will become Solskjaer' 13th signing since becoming United manager in 2018.

But how has the Norwegian manager fared in the transfer market?

ENTER GIVEAWAY

We have looked at the 12 signings he has made and ranked them from 'fantastic business' to 'waste of money'.

The amount of money United paid for the 12 players has been sourced by Transfermarkt.

Varane has not been included as the deal has not officially been completed at the time of writing.

Fantastic business:

Edinson Cavani | PSG to Man United | Free transfer

Bruno Fernandes | Sporting Lisbon to Man United | £56.70m

Signing Cavani for nothing was an absolute masterstroke from Solskjaer.

There were fears that Cavani was past his best when he made the move to United.

But he answered his critics in a brilliant first season in England where he scored 17 goals in 39 games.

No one would have predicted the impact that Fernandes has had at United.

He has scored 40 times in 80 games for the club. He's put up some extraordinary numbers for a midfielder.

Good deal:

Harry Maguire | Leicester to Man United | £78.30m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Crystal Palace to Man United | £49.50m

United shocked the world when they signed Maguire in a a world-record fee for a defender.

He's had his critics during his time at United but he was a rock at the back for much of the 2020/21 season.

Wan-Bissaka has his limitations going forward but he's one of the best defensive full-backs in the Premier League.

At 23 years old, he's set to be United's right-back for a long time.

Time will tell:

Jadon Sancho | Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United | £73m

Tom Heaton | Aston Villa to Manchester United | Free transfer

It's well too early to judge both Sancho and Heaton. Both looks good signings on paper, though.

Sancho is one of the best wingers in the world and, at just 21 years old, he's only going to get better.

Heaton is also a good back-up goalkeeper with plenty of Premier League experience.

Potential stars:

Facundo Pellistri | Penarol to Manchester United | £7.65m

Amad Diallo | Atalanta to Manchester United | £19.17m

Neither Pellistri or Diallo have played enough first-team football for Man United to be judged.

But they both look like promising talents - Diallo especially.

The Ivorian has already represented his country and has impressed in the few outings he's had for United.

Varane to Man United ADVANCED STAGES | The Football Terrace

Disappointing:

Daniel James | Swansea to Manchester United | £16m

Alex Telles | Porto to Manchester United | £13.5m

Odion Ighalo | Shanghai Shenua to Manchester United | Loan fee: £10.80m

James has shown flashes of his talent but, sadly, he just doesn't have the talent needed to be a Man United player.

Telles arrived at United with a good reputation after contributing to bucket-loads of goals in the Portuguese league.

However, he has found first-team opportunities hard to come, playing just 689 minutes of Premier League football in his first season at the club.

United played £11m to sign Ighalo on loan. He failed to score a Premier League goal during his time at the club.

Waste of money:

Donny van de Beek | Ajax to Manchester United | £35.10m

Van de Beek's time at United has been disastrous.

He played just 511 minutes of Premier League football in his first season at the club.

The Dutchman only managed to score once in his 36 appearances in all competitions.

Van de Beek still has the quality to turn things around but he has to start performing sooner rather than later if he is to be a success at the club.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News