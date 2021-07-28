Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore delivers bleak injury update on key figure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to make an encouraging start to the 2021/22 League One campaign when they face Charlton Athletic next month.

The Owls have been gearing up for this particular clash by taking part in a number of pre-season friendlies.

Whilst these fixtures are designed to improve the match fitness of players, Wednesday's recent showdown with West Bromwich Albion had the opposite effect on Josh Windass who picked up a hamstring injury in his side's 2-0 defeat to Valerien Ismael's side.

One of the only shining lights in what otherwise was a season to forget for the Owls in the Championship, the attacking midfielder managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in this division.

As well as providing his team-mate with six assists, Windass managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in 41 second-tier appearances.

Having demonstrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level, the 27-year-old would have fancied his chances of thriving in the third-tier.

However, he may now be forced to watch on from the sidelines for a prolonged period.

Making reference to Windass, Moore has admitted that the former Rangers man is set to be out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel, the Owls boss said: "Josh went down unfortunately in the pre-season friendly at West Brom.

"We're still in the process that even though Josh has gone down and we feel he is going to be out for some considerable amount of time, we don't know the true extent of it yet.

"In an injury such as that one, sometimes you need to let it settle down when it's a muscular injury like that.

"What we've had to do is let it settle down over the last seven days and we're nearly at that stage now where we'll get a specific diagnosis of the injury."

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst a timeline has yet to be placed upon Windass' absence, it is looking doubtful that he will be able to feature in the club's League Cup clash with Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Having managed to recently fend off two separate bids from Millwall for the attacking midfielder, the Owls would have been hoping to turn to Windass for inspiration during the opening weeks of the season.

However, Moore will now need to rely on the likes of Shodipo, Andre Green and Callum Paterson to deliver the goods.

Providing that Windass is able to make a relatively swift recovery from his issue, there is no reason why he cannot go on to set the third-tier alight if he opts to stay at Hillsborough.

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea target Kounde, Alderweireld leaves Spurs

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News