Arsenal have declined massively in the past 20 years.

The Gunners were one of the best teams in the world at the start of the 21st century.

Their side was stacked with world-class players in 2000, with Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira among those that donned the famous red shirt.

But, as the years have gone by, Arsenal have struggled more and more.

They were once perennial top four finishers in the Premier League but have finished outside the Champions League spots in each of the last five seasons.

While they have had so many stars since 2000, they've also had their fair share of poor players.

But who makes their worst XI of the 21st century?

That question has been answered by The Sun this week, using the thoughts of avid Arsenal fan and writer, Dave Seager.

To say Arsenal's worst XI since 2000 is appalling would be an understatement.

GK: Vito Mannone

Mannone, who spent seven years at Arsenal, failed to impress in the 15 appearances he made.

RB: Nelson Vivas

"As a full and regular Argentina international he was unable to edge out a 37-year-old Lee Dixon," Seager wrote of Vivas.

CB: Igor Stepanovs

Stepanovs made 31 appearances for Arsenal in four years. While he failed to impress, he did manage to get himself a Premier League winners medal.

CB: Sebastian Squillaci

Squillaci had a disastrous 2010/11 campaign and his time at the club would come to an end in 2013.

LB: Andre Santos

Santos' time at Arsenal was summed up when he produced a terrible first-half performance against Man United and then swapped shirts with Robin Van Persie at half-time.

He left the club a few months later.

RDM: Gio van Bronckhorst

Seager said of the Dutchman: "Such a talented player he never managed to do what he was signed to do, which was to replace Emmanuel Petit as Patrick Vieira’s partner."



LDM: Denilson

Denilson made over 150 appearances at Arsenal but was never able to set the Premier League alight.

LW: Gervinho

Gervinho has had a decent career in France and Italy but he was never able to produce his best for Arsenal after making the £10.8 million in 2011.

RW: Willian

The Brazilian has been a total disaster since signing for Arsenal. He hit the back of the net just once in 37 games in his debut season for the club.

CAM: Julio Baptista

Baptista arrived with a lofty reputation after succeeding in Spain with Sevilla and Real Madrid.

He lasted just one season with The Gunners, scoring three times in 27 Premier League games.

ST: Francis Jeffers

Arsenal have had so many poor strikers in the last 20 years but Jeffers is the man that makes the side.

He signed for £10m in 2001 - a lot of money for back then - but never fulfilled his potential as he scored eight goals in 39 games before departing.

Arsenal's worst XI of the 21st century is so bad that the likes of Marouane Chamakh, Lucas Perez, Shkodran Mustafi, Philippe Senderos, Pascal Cygan, Emmanuel Eboue and Yaya Sanogo don't even make the side.

