Eddie Hearn predicts Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has backed Jake Paul to come out on top against Tyron Woodley in their upcoming fight - but also offered him some stern words of advice going forward.

The YouTuber turned boxer with three professional fights to his name is currently unbeaten and has won each fight via knockout, but has yet to face a professional fighter in the sport.

His opponent, Woodley, will be making his debut in boxing but carries an impressive fighting CV after winning the UFC welterweight championship during his MMA days.

As his career is still young, Paul is taking it incredibly seriously and previously stated that he wants to take on the super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez, who has not lost a fight in eight years.

That being said, his ambition in the sport has to be respected. This has made many famous faces in the sport sit up and take notice of his current activity and the pay-per-view (PPV) buys that he is generating.

In particular, Hearn spoke openly about Paul's career so far and what he expects from the social media star so far. But stressed that he may come unstuck when he takes on an actual boxer rather than other YouTubers, basketball players and wrestlers.

Eddie Hearn backs Jake Paul

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hearn said: “He’ll get beat at some point, but it won’t be by Tyron Woodley. Any time he fights any boxer with ability, he’ll lose. But he’s alright, I don’t mind Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley, it’s semi-intriguing.

“[Jake] Paul is taking it seriously, he is putting the work in in the gym and he is doing the hard sparring so you can’t knock him in that respect.

“It’s not his fault he’s not that good, he’s just not a boxer. He’s trying to learn to be a boxer and you have to give him credit at least for the work he’s putting in.”

Paul will take on Woodley on Saturday 28th August 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the NFL team, the Cavaliers in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

