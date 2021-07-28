Celtic Transfer News: Major update on Ryan Christie's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have held talks with Ryan Christie's representatives about the midfielder extending his contract with the club, Calcio Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Ryan Christie?

Konur states that Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou wants the 26-year-old to extend his contract at Celtic Park, and the club have had talks with the former Aberdeen loanee's representatives.

Christie's contract is set to expire at the end of December. Unless he agrees a new deal, the Bhoys will have to consider selling him in the current transfer window or risk losing him for nothing in January.

As the player is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt, the Hoops will not want to lose Christie on a free transfer.

Why does Ange Postecoglou want to keep Christie?

When you look at his statistics, it is no surprise that Postecoglou wants to keep Christie at the club. The former Inverness man has contributed 40 goals and 41 assists in his time with the Hoops.

That level of output can't be easily replaced. Last season, when Celtic struggled and finished 25 points behind Rangers, Christie still managed to chip in with seven goals and 15 assists. That is a more than respectable return.

If Christie is playing in a Celtic team that is in good form, he could easily get double figures in both goals and assists.

Are these talks a positive sign?

Postecoglou should take the fact that Christie's representatives were willing to talk to the club as a positive sign. It indicates that he's at least open to the idea of staying with the Hoops.

If he was determined to leave, then he likely wouldn't have any discussions with Celtic. Perhaps Christie has been won over by Postecoglou since the Australian took over at Celtic Park.

Some fans might have been resigned to the player leaving the club as his contract ticked down, but that might not be the case if the talks go well.

Would a new contract be a big boost for Celtic?

This is going to be a season of many changes at Celtic. The likes of Scott Brown, Kristoffer Ajer, Mohammed Elyounoussi and Diego Laxalt have all left the club, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Carl Starfelt and Liel Abada making the move to Glasgow.

It seems inevitable there will be more changes in the playing squad between now and the end of the transfer window. Celtic could do with some continuity from last season.

It would help Postecoglou to have players in his squad who have been at Celtic for years and are used to the pressure of having to win every game.

Having the likes of Callum McGregor and Christie at the club can help the new arrivals settle in, so securing the latter's future beyond the next six months would be a real boost for the Hoops dressing room.

