Fabrizio Romano reveals Crystal Palace's latest signing is "almost done"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Joachim Andersen's move to Crystal Palace will be finalised imminently.

What's previously been reported about Andersen's move to Palace?

On Sunday, it was confirmed by Romano that Palace had agreed a deal with Lyon for Andersen and that the paperwork for the transfer was being completed.

Three days later, fans are still waiting for official confirmation that Andersen has joined the Eagles, although Romano still expects the move to go through shortly.

What is Romano's update on Andersen's move?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano gave another update on Andersen's future.

He said: “Joachim Andersen for Crystal Palace, it’s really, really advanced – the final stages. It’s almost done, in the next hours everything will be completed.”

James Maddison's move to Arsenal is OFF! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

Is this Palace's signing of the summer so far?

Palace have been busy in the transfer market this month, having already brought in Michael Olise and Marc Guehi over the past few weeks.

The duo look to be exciting prospects, with Olise registering 19 goal involvements for Reading last term, while Guehi helped Swansea make the Championship play-off final. However, neither man has played in the Premier League at this stage in their fledgling careers.

Meanwhile, Andersen does have top-flight experience under his belt, having spent last season on loan at Fulham. He turned 25 in May, and seems to be entering his prime years, suggesting that he will be ready to make an impact at Palace from the outset, whereas Olise and Guehi might need a little longer to find their feet at the highest level.

With this in mind, there is certainly a strong argument that the signing of Andersen would be Palace's best piece of business to date this summer.

1 of 10 When did Southgate make his Palace debut? 1989 1988 1987 1990

Who could Palace sign next?

Despite signing Guehi and being on the brink of adding Andersen to their squad, Palace are still looking at landing another centre-back ahead of the new season.

The club have reportedly held talks with German side Schalke over the possibility of bringing Ozan Kabak back to the Premier League after he spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Liverpool.

It also seems that Patrick Vieira wants to strengthen his front line, as Palace have been linked with making moves for Celtic's Odsonne Edouard and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Whether they can get any of these deals over the line in the coming weeks remains to be seen, with Palace's opening game of the season against Chelsea edging nearer.

News Now - Sport News