Anthony Joshua vows to 'smoke' bitter rival Tyson Fury if they meet in the ring

British boxing superstar Anthony Joshua has promised to 'smoke' bitter rival Tyson Fury when the pair finally meet in the ring.

'AJ' was due to tackle Fury in August but plans were scuppered when 'The Gypsy King' was ordered to face Deontay Wilder for a third time and was forced to withdraw.

However, Joshua has guaranteed that the long-awaited fight with Fury will happen, saying, "We'll fight, 100%, let's do it."

The two-time unified world heavyweight champion also hopes Fury will beat Wilder in their upcoming trilogy fight later this year as he believes he will be the first to defeat his fellow Brit.

"Without the belts? I rate that. That's what I'm talking about," Joshua told Gary Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel. "We'll fight, 100%, let's do it. I'll smoke that guy. I will. It's annoying.

"He's a fighter, isn't he. What's the worst that can happen? You get hit. He's been doing it for years.

"However, I just know on my end, and my management team and my promoter, we done everything we can to make this happen and as long as I'm champion, I'll compete with anyone."

"I've got a tough challenger coming up now. A great fighter," added Joshua.

"I don't really get into the Twitter back and forth, because it's Twitter fingers. Anyone can sit behind a computer and talk. Let's be real, let's be honest. You're the one that let the fans down.

"I fought on December 12th. When they were like, 'Who do you want to fight next?' I said I don't want to call out any names, and I know because I'm going to start shouting out people's names and I'm going to be in this position now where the guys' name I'm shouting out doesn't want to fight or he's not ready to fight.

"I haven't got no time for none of them. They are all enemies at the end of the day."

"I don't look at anyone in my industry like that. They are just people that I want to fight, [but] I like Wladimir Klitschko, he's cool."

Joshua, 31, only fought once last year, thanks to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, a ninth-round demolition of Bulgarian Olympian Kubrat Pulev in December 2020.

Joshua will defend his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in White Hart Lane, London.

