Halo Infinite Beta: Invites sent out with test period set to start tomorrow

Invites have been officially sent out by the developers of Halo Infinite ahead of the eagerly anticipated beta test period.

343 Industries and Microsoft are planning to launch the next mainline instalment of the sci-fi first-person shooter later this year and their technical preview will start imminently.

The Halo series has been one of the main catalysts for Xbox's success and has always been the flagship game for Microsoft consoles since its initial launch back in 2001.

Typically, larger games often run test periods in an attempt to iron out bugs and glitches before the game's official release. We recently saw this with Resident Evil and its multiplayer aspect, Re:Verse, which was delayed on the back of Capcom's beta.

Let's hope that 343 avoid the issues that their Japanese counterparts have come up against as Halo Infinite draws closer to its official release.

Halo Infinite Beta

Players had to sign up for the Halo Insider Program to have a chance of participating in the beta test period. Tom Henderson revealed on Twitter that the invites have started to be dished out via email with instructions on how to take part.

That being said, he was one of the unfortunate ones who did not receive an invite. So it appears that not everyone that signs up are getting lucky with their attempts to play Halo Infinite early.

In what is easily one of, if not, the biggest launch for Xbox this year, it is understandable why the demand to play the latest Halo game is so large.

Let's hope that there are no delays and that fans of the series can have this game in time for Christmas this year.

