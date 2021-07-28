Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Not too many players have crossed the divide between Liverpool and Manchester United down the years.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The two north-west clubs are the most successful in England and are fierce rivals. Only nine players in history have transferred directly from one club to another with the last coming back in 1964 when Phil Chisnall moved from Man Utd to Liverpool for £25,000.

However, one young player has just done the unthinkable.

Ethan Ennis, 16, has just signed for United from Liverpool.

There had been rumours that the talented youngster would move from Anfield to Old Trafford this summer and he confirmed it on Tuesday evening with an Instagram post of him holding up a United shirt inside Old Trafford.

He wrote: “I am delighted to announce that I have signed for @manchesterunited. Grateful for this opportunity, can’t wait to get started.”

But who is Ethan Ennis?

The attacking midfield turned down a contract offer at Liverpool after impressing at Under 18 level at the club. On the way to last season’s FA Youth Cup final, he scored five goals in eight matches.

He has fantastic ability on the ball, can unlock a defence with his passes and appears to be a natural goalscorer despite playing slightly deeper.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

But instead of us telling you just how good he is, why don’t you take a look for yourself.

A three minute video has been uploaded onto YouTube with the title: “16 Year Old Ethan Ennis IS AN INSANE TALENT!! | Welcome To Manchester United.”

And while we’re not going to get carried away and say he’s a future Ballon d’Or winner, it’s fair to say he really does look a special talent.

Take a look:

Liverpool will now try to negotiate a development fee for the player, with a tribunal looking likely if an agreement can’t be met with Man United.

While they will lose Ennis, Liverpool did manage to tie down three of their most talented players on first-year scholar terms with Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic and Calum Scanlon among 10 players remanding at the club.

Ennis won’t be seen anywhere near United’s first-team just yet but remember the name because, in a couple of years time, he may just break through.

Saul Niguez to Liverpool ADVANCED | Chiesa to Liverpool Update | Liverpool Transfer News (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News