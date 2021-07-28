Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Things heated up at the Capitol Wrestling Center last night for WWE NXT, with a huge in-ring return, a match announced for Samoa Joe and a huge heel turn taking place.

Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan def. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan were looking for a scrap, and Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher did not disappoint in upping the aggression.

The two teams traded haymakers until the shocking return of Ridge Holland opened the door for Dunne to hit a Bitter End on The Blackheart for the win. Holland did all he could to announce his rejuvenated presence with a vicious beatdown of Ciampa & Thatcher following the match.

Samoa Joe struck a deal with Mr. Regal for NXT TakeOver 36

Following last week’s brutal attack by Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe proposed an interesting solution for dealing with Mr. Regal’s problem and set up a massive NXT TakeOver 36 clash wherein he will challenge NXT Champion Karrion Kross for the title

Carmelo Hayes def. Josh Briggs

The NXT Breakout Tournament continued as Carmelo Hayes and Josh Briggs threw down in the third First-Round Match. Briggs showed a flair for physicality, but Hayes dazzled with his acrobatics to punch his ticket to the next round.

Dakota Kai shocked Raquel Gonzalez with surprise assault

After Dakota Kai proclaimed that Raquel Gonzalez will remain NXT Women's Champion "as long as I have your back," the friendship was shattered by The Captain of Team Kick.

Kai blasted the titleholder with a boot to the head, posed with the championship and exited up the ramp as Gonzalez stared daggers through her supposed ally.

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter def. Franky Monet & Jessi Kamea

Franky Monet has been intent on raising the game for The Robert Stone Brand, but Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter have no plans of allowing any teams to cut in front of their path to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

La Guera Loca stole the spotlight, but an ill-advised intervention from Robert Stone allowed Catanzaro & Carter to fly to a win

Imperium def. Hit Row

Hit Row’s brash demeanor has drawn the ire from tag teams across the black-and-gold brand, and Imperium got their opportunity to try and silence the dynamic duo.

Top Dolla & Ashante “Thee” Adonis put their style on display, but an ill-timed attack from Legado del Fantasma on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott opened the door for Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner to land a thunderous slam.

Adam Cole def. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed was looking to take his golden opportunity, but Adam Cole had different plans, Bay Bay. The Colossal Superstar nearly had the statement victory sealed, but a missed Tsunami allowed Cole to land two crushing kicks to seal his fate.

Reed wasn’t the only one with his sights set on Cole, as an incensed Kyle O’Reilly launched a unrelenting steel chair assault on Cole to close the night on the black-and-gold brand.

You can watch every single episode of WWE NXT live here in the UK on BT Sport.

