Here's the latest Redeem codes and offers for Riot Game's massive FPS eSports game Valorant in August 2021.

Valorant remains one of the fastest-growing gaming IPs on the planet, and Riot Games have been offering Redeem codes to players over the past year, with special cards being made available for gamers.

Codes for Valorant are usually released by Riot via social media channels, livestreams across Twitch, YouTube and more. It's always worth redeeming the codes as quickly as possible, as most of the codes offered by Riot are time-sensitive.

Arguably, Valorant has some of the best in-game items and cosmetic collectables across the FPS space right now. You can grab some fantastic weapon skins, player cards and ornaments with either a battle pass or directly through the in-game store.

Here is a list of the currently available codes to redeem in Valorant, plus the codes that are no longer available to redeem:

Valorant Redeem Codes (August 2021)

YTILAUD – Duality Player Card

Expired Codes

PRISMATIC - Rainbow Pride Player Card

COTTONCANDY - Cotton Candy Pride Player Card

PRIMARY - Primary Pride Player Card

GALACTIC - Galactic Pride Player Card

SUNSET - Sunset Pride Player Card

TWILIGHT - Twilight Pride Player Card

SHERBET - Sherbet Pride Player Card

JUBILANT01 - Proud Player Title

JUBILANT02 - Ally Player Title

How To Redeem

If you've never redeemed a Valorant code before, here are some easy steps on how to do so:

Head to the official Valorant Code Redemption website. Then log in with your Valorant/Riot Games account.

website. Then log in with your Valorant/Riot Games account. Once you're logged in, copy one of the working codes from the above list into the code redemption page.

Start Valorant, and you will see your new reward(s) in your inventory

