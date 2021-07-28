Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: What date is the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter is the next big boxing event in the Welterweight division and many fans will be wanting to know when the fight is.

Many thought Crawford would be getting to fight Errol Spence Jr next; however the WBO has ordered him to fight Porter and they have to agree a deal within the next few weeks.

Crawford and Porter have got great boxing records, so it is difficult to decide who will come out on top of this enticing contest.

Despite some being upset that Crawford could not fight Spence Jr yet, his fight against Porter promises to be a good spectacle and Crawford’s Welterweight belt is on the line.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter Fight Date

The fight was only announced over the last week and therefore there has not been an official date confirmed as of yet, but we are expecting the fight to occur in November

The boxing world has some huge fights over the winter period, including Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in September in England and Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder in October in the United States of America.

Due to these seismic fights occurring on pay-per-view, promoters will not want Crawford vs Porter to happen around the same time as it would make it very hard to promote.

This was even backed up by top promoter Bob Arum, who was able to give us a month in which he believes the fight will happen.

Arum was recently speaking to World Boxing News when he revealed that the fight would most likely happen in November.

Therefore, boxing fans should note the month of November in their diaries and this means there will be three great months of boxing in a row.

No doubt this is a mouth-watering prospect and hopefully we find out an official date for Crawford vs Porter very soon.

