Speaking in a recent interview, John Cena has said that he is hoping to see Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson make a shock return to WWE in the not too distant future.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, John Cena said that should Dwyane Johnson decide to return, it'd not only be great for WWE, but also great for him personally.

John Cena knows The Rock pretty well, with the huge stars colliding at both WrestleMania XXVIII and WrestleMania 29 in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Cena went on to say that, "as a fan of WWE", he's hoping to see the Hollywood megastar make his long-awaited return to the company:

"For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it's own global entertainment phenomenon, it's great for WWE and it's great for The Rock. As a fan of WWE, I hope he returns."

This comes after The Rock said in an interview this week that "there's nothing" to the reports that he is going to be returning to WWE later on this year, which you can find out more information about by clicking here.

Reports emerged last week indicating that while WWE is still hopeful that The Rock will be at WrestleMania 38 next year to face Roman Reigns, the company actually wants him at Survivor Series in November.

The event, which is slated to take place in at the Barclays Center in New York, will be used to celebrate 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut, and will likely set up the former WWE Champion's huge WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns.

As of right now, reports still suggest that WWE is hopeful that The Rock will be returning to WWE soon, with USA Network and FOX both reportedly wanting him to appear on Raw and SmackDown respectively, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

