Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Fuse and Caustic getting major buffs

According to a new report from Gamespot, Fuse and Caustic will be getting major buffs as part of Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence.

Season 10 of Respawn's popular battle royale gaming series Apex Legends will be coming to players very soon. With the new Emergence update, players will be getting access to a new playable legend, Seer, and some other big changes in-game.

There will be substantial changes to World's Edge and some other balancing changes to legends to benefit some characters, namely Fuse and Caustic.

Expectations are high, but Apex has delivered great content every time a new season has come out. Here's hoping that Respawn manages the same again with the release of Emergence.

Major Buffs Incoming with Emergence

Gamespot revealed that both Fuse and Caustic would be getting buffs when Emergence is released on servers.

Here are the expected buffs for the two legends:

Caustic Buffs

Instead of five ticks of damage per second, Caustic's gas will now increase in damage every other second (so 5, 5, 6, 6, 7, 7, etc.) with no limit on how much it can increase.

The gas cloud created from Caustic's Nox Gas Grenade dissipates five seconds sooner.

Fuse Buffs

Fuse's Knuckle Cluster will last twice as long, allowing him to deny areas for longer.

Enemies caught in The Motherlode will be highlighted (even if they're in a building or behind a wall), making Fuse and his allies plan their follow-up attack easier.

The buffs for Fuse have been a welcome addition for players, with the legend being somewhat of an odd fit on Apex's meta. The addition to his Motherlode Ultimate could make a big difference for players looking to use the legend in the future in-game.

