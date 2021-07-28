Michael Phelps, Michelle Obama: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles receives outpouring of support

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

American gymnast Simone Biles has received an outpouring of support after withdrawing from two events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old Biles pulled out of yesterday’s artistic gymnastics team event after recording her lowest Olympic score on the vault – 13.766. She has since confirmed she will not defend her Olympic individual all-around title tomorrow in order to "focus on her mental health".

Biles has received an outpouring of support from numerous quarters, including Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time. The former swimmer, who has previously been open about his own battles with mental health, appeared on NBC to discuss the situation.

"We're humans, right? We're human beings. Nobody is perfect so yes, it is OK to not be OK. It's OK to go through ups and downs and emotional roller coasters," Phelps said.

"But I think the biggest thing is we all need to ask for help sometimes too when we go through those times. For me, I can say personally it was something very challenging. It was hard for me to ask for help. I felt like I was carrying, as Simone said, the weight of the world on [my] shoulders. It's a tough situation."

Phelps has a total of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold medals, spanning across Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Biles also received support from former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, who posted: "Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. Simone Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team USA!"

The discussion around Biles’s withdrawal has not just been limited to the US. Britain’s Olympic hockey champion Samantha Quek spoke eloquently in support of Biles on BBC One.

"We talk about mental health and physical health. They are both just as important as each other," she said.

"Take Andy Murray, for example. He pulled out of the singles because he had a bit of a niggle and he didn’t want to put his doubles opportunity to detrimental effect. Nobody batted an eyelid.

"But because this is a mental health issue, people are now saying that Biles is making excuses. It’s ridiculous."

Quek went on to reject the opinion that Biles had not been a team player when she withdrew from yesterday’s event.

"To the people who are accusing her of not being a team player and that she just wanted to focus on the individual; again, in my mind, she could not have been more of a team player.

"She recognised that the moves that she was doing, she wouldn’t have been able to execute and get the scores she needed to go and win a gold medal with her team. She trusted her team implicitly that they could do the moves to an Olympic level standard, which they did."

Biles is also the reigning Olympic champion in the vault and floor. She had been due to compete in the vault and uneven bars on Sunday August 1st, before the floor on Monday August 2nd and balance beam on Tuesday August 3rd.

The gymnastics icon has not yet confirmed whether she will still be contesting these events.

