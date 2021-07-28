Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Colby Covington has confirmed his rematch with Kamaru Usman will take place at UFC 268 on November 6 and promised he will prove he is 'the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.'

The American MMA fighter takes on UFC welterweight champion Usman (19-1) for the second time after their first fight ended in controversial fashion.

Both men have promised to leave nothing in the Octagon in the rematch, which will be staged in the United States, and Covington made the fight announcement official in a recent interview with Submission Radio.

"It is official, I have signed my bout agreement, I know Usman's signed his side, they've paid him finally enough money to come take this a-- whooping," Covington told Submission Radio. "It's going down and it looks like it's going to happen in Madison Square Garden, November 6, barring any crazy calls from the government officials over there.

"You don't know what they're going to do, if they're going to shut down the city, if they're going to require vaccine passports to get in the arena, so, you know, there's still a lot of hoops to go through before November 6, but that day it will happen.

"If it doesn't happen in New York, I would assume it happens in the home city of the UFC which is Las Vegas, so, you know, all I'm worried about is November 6, that date, I will be ready and at my best and I'll paint myself as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world on that day."

Covington (16-2) recently switched from American Top Team to MMA Masters to train with head coaches Daniel Valverde and Cesar Carneiro. The former UFC interim welterweight champion also feels that he is being overlooked by both the fans and the media in the build-up to the fight.

"I'm going to tell you guys the honest truth, because no-one wants to talk about my evolution as a fighter, they just want to talk about 'Marty'," added Covington. "He's beaten these lightweight scrubs, he's beaten a guy I was beating up ten years ago, my son, journeyman, fragile guy, 'Street Judas' Masvidal.

"I mean, the guy's a bum, he's been beating absolute nobodies, and they're talking about his progression as a fighter; they haven't seen a glimpse of my evolution.

"It was a walk in the park my last fight with Tyron Woodley and I didn't even show a glimpse of my evolution and it's been almost a year since then so, you know, I'm going to completely dismantle Usman on November 6 and I'm going to show I'm levels above everybody in this organisation."

'The People's Champion' also predicts he will be the first man to finish Usman inside three rounds in the UFC following confirmation of his planned showdown with the UFC welterweight champion.

"I see it finishing inside the distance, I don't see it making it five rounds, I don't see it making it three rounds," the 33-year-old said. "I think somewhere in the third round I finish him, just like last time if he didn't stop my nut shot, or he didn't stop my liver kick, or stop my momentum when I had him wobbling and I had him on duck legs, so, I just see myself finishing him.

"I feel better than ever, I feel the best I've ever felt, and I can't wait for November 6. November 6, I'm coming back."

