Fans have been expecting Becky Lynch to make her long-awaited return to WWE Raw over the last few weeks, but she has been nowhere to be seen, and that could be because she's going to be landing on another brand.

Unless plans change, SummerSlam's Raw Women's Championship match won't be featuring Becky Lynch, as it was confirmed on Monday Night Raw that Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at the pay-per-view next month.

Sean Ross Sapp noted on the Fightful Raw review that this caught some by surprise, but the word going around is that Becky Lynch may be landing on another WWE brand, potentially SmackDown:

"That match being made for SummerSlam (Triple Threat Raw Women's Title match) was a bit of a surprise. A lot of people were expecting Becky to be back, but word is she might be heading to a different brand. So, who knows but they need her back, bad."

While a return to NXT could be on the cards, it seems far more likely that Becky Lynch will be returning to the SmackDown brand when she does make her return to the company over the coming weeks.

This isn't all that surprising, especially considering WWE is back on the road now and her fiancé, fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, is part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster.

Reports last month suggested that Becky Lynch was at the WWE Performance Center training with NXT talent ahead of an in-ring return, with members of the roster reportedly very eager to see 'The Man' back on TV.

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May 2020, when she vacated the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka after announcing she was pregnant. Lynch gave birth to her first child, a daughter called Roux, in December last year.

