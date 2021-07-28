Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber "likes his chances" against Canelo Alvarez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ahead of his showdown with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul has stated that he "likes his chances" against one of the best in the game, Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul is just over a month away from stepping back into the ring and taking on another former UFC fighter. With his impressive TKO win over Ben Askren earlier this year, Paul will face former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Despite the 3-0 professional boxer still not having faced a 'pure' boxer in the ring, Paul has his sights set on one of the greatest ever to put on the gloves, Canelo Alvarez.

Speaking recently to Tom Taylor of Maxim, Paul outlined why he feels the fight with Canelo needs to happen, both from a business standpoint and because he feels he has a good chance of defeating the top P4P boxer on the planet.

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Jake Paul "Confident" He Can Beat Canelo Alvarez

The idea of a 3-0 pro boxer taking on Alvarez is baffling, but with the mainstream appeal that Paul brings and the hype that this potential fight could generate? It's something Alvarez might have to consider.

“I’m very confident. He’s a killer at 168 pounds, but people forget that I naturally walk around at about 205, so there’s a big weight difference. There’s a big height advantage,” Paul began, speaking to Maxim.

“Canelo hasn’t fought someone who has really challenged him in the last couple of fights. They’ve all been easy guys who just sort of fall on their ass,” Paul continued.

“I just need to continue on the path that I’m on now: Getting experience under my belt, fighting tougher and tougher people as my career goes on, continuing to stay in the gym every single day, and continuing to be the pay-per-view star that I am and selling tens of millions of dollars in pay-per-views" the 3-0 boxer stated.

Paul would finish by saying that this fight would be massive from a business standpoint and something that Canelo would be foolish to turn down. "At the end of the day, this is a business. If Canelo sees that, he’s going to want to get in on the business,”

Canelo isn't the only fighter that Paul has called out, with Conor McGregor constantly on the receiving end of verbal jabs from the brother of Logan Paul, again with the idea of a huge box office draw being available should The Notorious One want to take the fight.

You can keep up to date with all the latest Boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News