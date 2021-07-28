Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull and Mercedes will take part in a video conference hearing on Thursday afternoon after the former lodged a petition to take matters further following on from the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Silverstone last time out.

Just when you think the dust had finally settled on the incident at Copse on lap one of the British Grand Prix between this season's title rivals, Red Bull revealed yesterday afternoon that they have the intention to take things to a hearing to look at the situation again.

Clearly, Red Bull feel as though, though Hamilton was deemed by FIA stewards as more to blame than Verstappen and therefore given a penalty, that there is enough data that they have collected to warrant a more serious sanction, obviously to be applied at some point this season.

A hearing, then, will take place this Thursday with both Red Bull and Mercedes team members set to be in attendance - both are allowed to send up to three representatives to the call.

Whether or not Red Bull are successful remains to be seen, and also what that means for the championship but, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, old wounds clearly remain open from what happened last time out.

