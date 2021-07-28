Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Katie Ledecky becomes first ever 1500m gold medallist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

More Olympic records were set and history was made overnight during the latest day of action in Tokyo.

Great Britain continued to add to their medal tally throughout the night, while the USA lost the top spot in the medal table after dominant performances from both Japan and new leaders China.

GiveMeSport Women recaps the biggest news from the past 24 hours, what events to keep an eye on, and how Team GB have fared.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Katie Ledecky becomes first female 1500m gold medallist

The 1500m freestyle made its debut at the Olympics this summer and Katie Ledecky became the first ever winner of the event.

The US swimmer earned her first gold of the Games with her victory, finishing ahead of compatriot Erica Sullivan who scooped the silver.

Ledecky's 1500m gold is the sixth Olympic gold of her career.

Ireland win first medal of 2020

Team Ireland were locked in a battle with Great Britain during the coxless four final to earn their first medal of the Tokyo Games.

Eimear Lambe, Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh beat Team GB by just half a length to earn bronze – leaving Rebecca Shorten's team devastated with a fourth-place finish.

Ariarne Titmus sets new 200m record

After her coach went viral with her emphatic celebrations during the 400m event, Ariarne Titmus has now won another gold medal.

The Aussie star scooped her second in Tokyo after dominating the 200m and set a new Olympic record to add to her successful summer.

Titmus' time of 1min 53.50sec is now the record to beat as she holds the fastest time for the women's 200m freestyle.

Annemiek van Vleuten wins individual cycling time trial

Netherlands cycling star Annemiek van Vleuten has redeemed her disappointment during the road race by clinching first place during the women's time trial event.

While she finished second in the road race, the 38-year-old had her eyes set on gold.

This is van Vleuten's first Olympic gold of her career, marking yet another historic moment in Tokyo.

Yui Ohashi wins 200m individual medley gold

Japan's Yui Ohashi has won her second gold of her home nation's Games after powering to a win in the 200m individual medley.

The 25-year-old finished ahead of US duo Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, who earned silver and bronze respectively.

Ohashi continues her gold rush after also dominating in the 400m individual medley.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Basketball

This afternoon, the 3x3 women's basketball final will take place.

France and China will lock horns as they battle for gold at 12.45 BST, while the bronze medal match between the USA and Russia will get underway at 13.55 BST.

Beach volleyball

The last match of the beach volleyball preliminary phase is set to get underway this afternoon at 1pm BST.

Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy will take on Viktoria Orsi Toth and Marta Menegatti of Italy.

Russia, Germany, Latvia, and Switzerland all won their respective games.

Team GB watch

Karriss Artingstall guarantees medal finish

Britain's boxing dynamo Karriss Artingstall is guaranteed a medal at this year's Games thanks to her win over Skye Nicolson of Australia.

Artingstall beat the number three seed and reigning Commonwealth champion 3-2, cementing her place in the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old will be gunning for gold after yet another dominant performance in the women's featherweight tournament.

Mallory Franklin reaches canoe slalom semi-finals

After finishing with the exact same time as leader Andrea Herzog of Germany, Team GB's Mallory Franklin has booked her place in the semi-finals.

Franklin completed her first run with a time of 107.51 and then bettered her performance with a 105.06 time in the second to draw even with the German.

Helen Glover and Polly Swann earn spot in the final

Team GB's iconic rowing duo Helen Glover and Polly Swann have booked their place in the final of the women's pairs rowing event.

In a tense end to the race, Great Britain just snubbed Canada of the second-place spot after Greece produced a thunderous comeback from fourth to finish first.

The Canadians earned bronze, leaving fourth-place Australia heartbroken.

Sarah Bettles eliminated from individual archery

After her 6-4 win over Valentina Acosta Giraldo in the round of 32, the Brit has been knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals.

Sarah Bettles couldn't keep up with China's Wu Jiaxin score, who progresses into the semi-finals with a dominating 6-2 victory.

