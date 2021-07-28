Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC’s ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor was on the receiving end of ridicule by fight fans on Twitter after declaring his ambitions of winning another world title.

McGregor is currently recovering from a broken leg that he suffered during his trilogy encounter with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 earlier this month.

That did not stop the Irishman from being his usual active self on Twitter. McGregor shared a screenshot saying:

“Have that belt spit shined for me.”

This tweet was later deleted, but not before his claims of winning another championship were dismissed by combat sport fans.

One user said:

“He is so far from the lightweight title. He’s a legend. What he achieved for the sport is incomparable. All he risks now is losing that status and tainting his career.”

Another fan, meanwhile, added:

“McGregor will very likely never ever be the same again inside the Octagon after this nasty career-changing lower leg injury, and will get destroyed by the top five to six ranked fighters.”

This tweet was just one of the latest controversial statements made by the Irishman responding to fierce rival Khabib’s tweet.

‘The Eagle’ had initially tweeted his congratulations to Poirier for his victory and added that:

“Good always defeats evil.”

McGregor, subsequently replied to this saying:

“Covid is good and father is evil?”

The Irishman quickly removed this but it was clear it referred to the sad passing of Khabib’s father Abdulmanap.

In addition, ‘The Notorious’ has been calling for a fourth fight against Poirier after he believed that their trilogy bout ended due to an unfortunate accident.

He has also been criticised for threatening to kill ‘The Diamond’ and wife following the stoppage defeat. In a post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan, McGregor said:

“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over. Be careful at the club mate."

It is more likely, however, that McGregor will challenge social media star Jake Paul to a boxing match, this will unlikely take place until mid-2022 as the Irishman currently has a titanium rod in his left leg. Poirier, meanwhile, is due to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in December of this year.

News Now - Sport News