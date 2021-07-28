Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer delivers makes honest Blues transfer admission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Birmingham City are set to step up their preparations for the new term by taking on fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Whilst the Blues have been gearing up for another year in the second-tier by facing lower league sides, this weekend's showdown will provide them with a much-needed test heading into the upcoming campaign.

Ahead of his side's opening weekend meeting with Sheffield United, Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer has decided to completely overhaul his squad.

As well as parting ways with a host of players, the Blues have made eight signings during the summer transfer window.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic became the latest player to seal a switch to St Andrew's this week.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper is set to feature for the Blues next season after joining the club on a temporary basis.

Considering that Neil Etheridge is currently recovering from illness, Sarkic may be in line to make his competitive debut for his new side in their match-up with the Blades.

The likes of Chuks Aneke, Jordan Graham and Ryan Woods will also be pushing for a start in this fixture after joining the club on permanent deals.

With the transfer window set to shut next month, Bowyer has hinted at the possibility of parting ways with some of his players.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues boss said: "It's been hard.

"It's not done yet, there will be players that will be moving on, but I think the players we have brought in are good players.

"If I am going to bring off [Lukas] Jutkiewicz I need to be replacing him with someone just as good.

"We don't want our side getting weaker.

"That's what I think we have tried to do in the market.

"I believe that the squad we have now, not in a disrespectful way, is a stronger squad that we had last season.

"I think we have improved."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it would be somewhat of a shock if Birmingham decide to facilitate moves involving first-team players in the coming weeks, they may find it beneficial to loan out some of their talented youngsters who may not be ready to play in the Championship.

Therefore, Bowyer's stance regarding potential departures makes sense as keeping certain individuals at the club may have a negative impact on their development.

Having opted to sanction Ryan Stirk's temporary switch to Mansfield Town yesterday, it will be intriguing to see whether Birmingham give more of their academy players the chance to play regular first-team football elsewhere.

Providing that the Blues are able to make a positive start to the season, they may not necessarily miss the individuals who could be allowed to leave.

