Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals talks over £68m defender

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are working to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jules Kounde?

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Manchester United are preparing a move for Sevilla's Kounde this summer, as well as pushing ahead with a deal to sign Varane, who has since signed an agreement with the Red Devils.

The report suggested that the Spanish side are braced for offers for the defender who has attracted interest from numerous major clubs including Real Madrid and Chelsea.

It now appears that Chelsea have pulled ahead in the race to sign the 22-year-old and talks look to be well underway between the two clubs.

What has Romano said about Kounde’s future?

Romano claims that Chelsea are working to sign Kounde and are in discussions with Sevilla to find an agreement on the price and structure of the deal.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Chelsea are working to sign Jules Kounde. From what I’m told from the negotiations are progressing well. They are not in the position of an agreement yet, but Chelsea and Sevilla are working on it.

"The fee is really interesting because he has a release clause for €80m (£68m) with Sevilla. But, Sevilla and Chelsea are discussing to find an agreement on a different price and different structure on the deal."

He added, "We will see at this point how it will proceed in the coming days, but for sure Chelsea are working to sign Jules Kounde and they are really serious."

What were Kounde’s stats last season?

According to WhoScored, Kounde was Sevilla's best performer in the 2020/21 La Liga campaign with a rating of 7.01. He won more aerial duels than any player in their squad with three per league game and he made 2.9 clearances each match.

The 5 ft 10 France international is also very comfortable in possession and can distribute the ball accurately from the backline. Last term he averaged 69.3 passes per league game and had a pass success rate of 90.1%.

Why do Chelsea need Kounde?

Kounde proved his versatility last term having featured in both central defence and right-back which could make him a useful asset for Thomas Tuchel who predominantly played with three centre-backs and wing-backs last season.

At just 22 years old, the Sevilla defender could be the long-term replacement for one of Thiago Silva or Cesar Azpilicueta who are 36 and 31 respectively.

Should Chelsea complete a deal to sign Kounde, it would be a shrewd acquisition as he's not only an option for the future, but he'd also be a useful part of their current setup for the upcoming league season.

