Destiny 2 Season 15: New Weapons Coming To The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is slowly approaching and many gaming fans will be wanting to know what new weapons will be coming to the free-to-play game.

Season 14 has been a huge success, with lots of Destiny fans and new players enjoying the multiplayer game.

The first-person shooter will definitely continue to be popular; therefore, it is crucial that season 15 is done right in order to keep players engaged.

Despite us still having some time until the release of the new season, there has been some news and rumours around season 15, which leads us to believe developers Bungie have done a huge job in making sure it will be as great as the previous season.

Read More: Destiny 2 Season 15: Leaks, Release Date, Weapons, Season Pass, Exotics, Roadmap, Soft Cap And Everything We Know

New Weapons

As always with a new season, new weapons will be released and this is typically through the world pool or activities. Some weapons are even brought back from the original Destiny as Nightfall or raid weapons.

For the time being, we do not know what new weapons are being introduced to the game; however we should find out over the next couple of weeks.

With season 14, also known as Season of the Splicer, gamers were treated to six new guns. These were able to be unlocked in a variety of ways. Two of them were via the season pass that fans can purchase.

Therefore, with Season of the Splicer taken into account, there should be at least six new guns coming to the game. There might even be more weapons due to the fact that it's a new season so Bungie will want to make season 15 even better.

This news should be very exciting for the Destiny community and when we know more about the weapons coming to the game, we will provide you with all the latest updates.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News