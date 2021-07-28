Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We have seen WWE bring back several top stars over the last few weeks, and many others are expected to follow suit, but fans have been told not to expect Becky Lynch to be one of them.

Ringside News - who have had recent reports corroborated by the likes of Fightful and Dave Meltzer - is reporting that Becky Lynch is not scheduled to return to WWE before the Draft that is slated to take place in October.

The site is reporting that any rumours or reports that suggest that Lynch is slated to return to the company soon are inaccurate, writing:

Ringside News asked around about plans for Becky Lynch’s return to the company. We were told that “anything you hear about Becky being back before the draft is fake news.” It was confirmed to us that Becky Lynch “is not scheduled back anytime soon.” She might be making some road dates with Seth Rollins, but that doesn’t mean she is getting booked on the show.

When she does return to WWE, the word going around at the moment is that Becky Lynch will be moving over to the SmackDown brand as opposed to staying on Raw, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 11 episode of Monday Night Raw last year, where Lynch vacated the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka before announcing her pregnancy.

Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins, a daughter named Roux, in December of last year, and rumours have been circulating ever since about a potential in-ring return for 'The Man'.

It seems like Becky Lynch is preparing for an in-ring return, whenever that may be, as reports suggested she was at the Performance Center last month training with NXT talent.

