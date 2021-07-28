Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlos Sainz has suggested that Ferrari's performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix will probably be shy of their display at Monaco earlier this season, despite the two tracks often being described as similar to one another.

The Hungaroring has earned the unofficial nickname of 'Monaco without the houses' over the years thanks to its tight, twisting nature and propensity to keep overtaking often at a minimum.

Certainly, there have been some classic races at the circuit but that has usually been induced by inclement weather conditions and thus, it shares a lot of characteristics with the street circuit in Monte-Carlo.

That said, Ferrari fans might well hope that, after their storming performance in the principality which saw Charles Leclerc take pole and Carlos Sainz achieve a second-place spot on the podium, a similar display could follow this weekend in Budapest but, as per Sainz, it's probably best to temper such expectations.

"I don't think it's such a good track for us," he is quoted by the Spanish press as saying ahead of the weekend.

"I think it's a great opportunity to be right behind Red Bull and Mercedes, but downforce is still king and from the data we can see that those cars are still ahead of us around the corners.

"With these cars, Budapest has become a medium to high-speed track," he explained.

Clearly, Ferrari still have some work to do but we've been here before this season ahead of certain races where they have played things down before surprising us all, so let's see what plays out.

