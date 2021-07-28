Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell has said that he will not be driving for Red Bull next season as speculation over his future continues to swirl.

The Williams driver's name has been an integral cog in the season's rumour mill this year, with intense talk that he is going to potentially replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes to partner Lewis Hamilton.

However, whilst there has been no firm decision made there either way yet, there have also been suggestions that perhaps Russell, if he did not get the Silver Arrows gig, would look to move to another front-running team on the back of another season of outperforming the car he has currently got available to him.

Naturally, then, Red Bull would be the other step he could feasibly take in terms of a championship-challenger, you would assume, for next year but Russell has ruled out such a switch and has reaffirmed his loyalty to Mercedes as a whole, with them providing the power unit to Williams once again this campaign.

“It is impossible for me to drive for Red Bull next year,” he told RTL. “As I’ve said before, I’m a Mercedes driver - so while it is nice to get positive feedback from the Formula 1 scene and hear about the interest of other teams, my only loyalty is to Mercedes.

“I will definitely drive a car with a Mercedes engine next year- that’s for sure. Mercedes is my car, my brand. What colour the car will be? I don’t know yet.”

Where Russell ends up is anyone's guess for next season right now, of course, but it looks as though no Red Bull link up is on the horizon.

