Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Such is the fast-moving nature of football, things rarely ever stay the same.

It, of course, did not start in 1992 as many people think millennials think it did but rewatching old games - even ones that came after the advent of the Premiership/Premier League - can often feel like you're witnessing a different kind of sport altogether.

As more and more money poured in and the game-changing methods Arsene Wenger first brought to England in the late-1990s were adopted across the land, English football is now considered amongst the elite in the world, rather than the slightly agricultural standing it had before.

Still, one thing that has not changed, is the importance of the captain.

Whether or not it's truly a symbolic gesture isn't really the point. Indeed, the amount of stock fans put into whoever it is who dons the armband at their clubs makes the role a hugely important one, even if it is not seen as a particularly big deal behind the scenes.

Throughout the course of Premier League history, there have been some iconic captains and it is because of their exploits that it holds such significance to supporters.

Recently, The Sun put together an interesting XI of the best captains in the division's history.

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris features in goal, although that is perhaps due to a lack of options as few custodians have been handed the armband in English football's recent history.

At right-back Manchester United's Gary Neville - who won it all under Sir Alex Ferguson - is given the nod with Nottingham Forest icon Stuart Pearce on the opposite flank.

In a three-man backline, Chelsea legend John Terry is joined by Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and Arsenal's Tony Adams which, on paper, looks like a footballing Fort Knox.

Into midfield, United and Arsenal have representatives again with Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira (whose rivalry in the late 1990s and early 2000s is still talked about to date) and Liverpool make an appearance.

Jordan Henderson was selected at the base of the engine room while the legendary Steven Gerrard is chosen as a lung-busting No.10 behind Newcastle United's greatest ever player in Alan Shearer, the Premier League's record goalscorer.

News Now - Sport News