Battlefield 2042: Cheating tools being offered to players before launch

Battlefield 2042 is not even out yet and websites are advertising cheating and hacking software for EA's latest creation.

Thanks to the game's showcase at EA Play Live, the excitement is growing as EA and DICE collaborate once more to bring us the sixth main installation of the first-person mass warfare shooter to next-generation consoles for the first time.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be graced with the chaotic and frantic action that the infamous Battlefield franchise provides, and will grace servers of up to 128 players playing in one location.

As well as this, their all-new Portal mode was showcased which allows gamers to have modern-day armies take up the likes of the Germans from the 1940s with Spitfires piercing a hole in the skies overhead in a fully customisable game mode.

But EA and DICE's efforts may be scuppered after details emerged from the world wide web regarding a hugely controversial gaming topic.

Battlefield 2042 Cheats

Charlie Intel spotted a worrying development that was taking place within the gaming community, with a website named 'iwantcheats' advertising Aimbot and Cheat Radar codes for players of Battlefield 2042.

The more worrying thing about this is how simple it is to download this software that can be implemented straight into Battlefield 2042, effectively spoiling the experience for both elite and casual gamers.

This is something that needs to be urgently addressed and is something that the likes of Call of Duty and Activision have struggled to combat over on Warzone in recent months, with these sorts of cheats so easy to access.

Whether it will require some new forms of software to be installed by the developers or platform providers to combat this or even try to get these websites closed down, remains to be seen. But whatever happens, cheating has been a thorn in the rear of gaming for over a decade and appears to be on the rise again, sadly.

