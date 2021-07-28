Destiny 2 Season 15: Rumours Reveal Name Of The Season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is a few weeks away and rumours have been circulating around the gaming community suggesting what the name of the season could be called.

Season 14 of the first-person shooter was called Season of the Splicer and has been thoroughly entertaining many with challenges, new weapons, armour and lots more.

As always, when a new season approaches in Destiny 2, people lose a bit of interest in the current season as they start to get a craving for new content.

Therefore, many will be hoping that the upcoming season will deliver a bunch of fresh content and some exciting changes.

Rumours reveal possible name of Destiny 2 Season 15

Many like to find out the new name of the season as soon as possible and a lot of rumours have been recently circulating. They have suggested that the name of season 15 will be ‘Season of the Lost’.

This is quite an interesting name, and could suggest that some old Destiny content could be getting refreshed for the new season.

This is just rumours that have been circulating on social media, and Destiny 2 Hub have provided this information. They report that a possible leak is what has revealed the name of season 15.

Leaks are to be taken with a pinch of salt, but this latest leak isn’t the only one circulating on the internet about season 15.

It was also recently rumoured that a new exotic armour could be coming to the game, and if the name of it is anything to go by then it could be explosive armour.

Hopefully developers Bungie reveal the name soon, but it would not be disappointing if the new name was called Season of the Lost. When they do officially reveal the name, we will provide you with all the updates as soon as possible.

