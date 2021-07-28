Celtic Transfer News: Dermot Desmond's new approach set to benefit Ange Postecoglou

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has been getting directly involved in the club's transfer business this summer and employing a 'hands-on approach', the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest news on Dermot Desmond?

The report discloses that Desmond has been 'openly involved' in the Hoops' transfer dealings on a daily basis, talking to 'top figures' that are involved in the transfer business and to Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Why is Desmond doing this?

Desmond may be doing this because there is a lack of people with significant experience at the top end of the club at the moment.

Peter Lawwell left his position as Celtic's CEO this summer, and his replacement Dominic McKay has come from the world of Scottish rugby rather than football. Postecoglou, meanwhile, has never played or managed inside Europe before, let alone Scotland.

The report also states that Desmond had been criticised by some fans for not being involved enough last season as the Hoops' campaign fell apart, and Celtic finished 25 points behind Rangers in the Premiership table.

Why is this good news for Postecoglou?

This reported approach from Desmond is good news for Postecoglou for a few reasons. Firstly, it shows that he is supported by Celtic's majority shareholder.

While it could be argued that there is some uncertainty over the Australian's appointment due to his aforementioned lack of familiarity with the Scottish game, that does not seem to have deterred the Hoops supremo from giving his backing to the manager.

It insinuates that if results don't go Celtic's way this season and the manager finds himself under pressure, he will still have the support of Desmond - especially as he's partly responsible himself for recruitment.

Even if that ultimately doesn't prove to be the case, getting new faces into the club will only help Postecoglou's chances of having success in Scotland as he looks to rejuvenate a squad that fell significantly short last time out.



Desmond is playing an active role in making that happen. So far Celtic's biggest signings this summer have been Carl Starfelt, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi.

What else do Celtic need to do in the transfer market this summer?

Even though the Hoops have been fairly busy in the transfer market this summer, there is still work that needs to be done. For a start, there are the Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie contract issues to resolve. Edouard's contract expires at the end of the season, and Christie's at the end of the December.

Celtic need to decide what to do if neither player signs a new deal. Both Brighton and Crystal Palace have been credited with an interest in Edouard, with a report suggesting that Brighton will bid £20m for the player after this week's Champions League qualifier. Should he leave, the Hoops should at least get good money for him.

Interestingly, Celtic may be trying to keep Christie, as it has been reported by Calcio Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur that the club have held discussions with the player's agent about a new deal.

The Hoops also need to sign a right-back, with Transfermarkt showing that there are only two in the squad, and neither Anthony Ralston or Lee O'Connor have yet established themselves in the side.

A left-back would be useful too, as the Hoops need some competition for Greg Taylor and Boli Bolingoli.

Perhaps a goalkeeper could be signed as well - at the moment it is unclear who will be first choice this season. Vasilis Barkas has the gloves currently but he made an error in the recent game against Midtjylland.

