F1 2021 Update 1.05 Patch Notes: Release Date, PS5, PS4, Xbox and More

After just one week after the game's previous patch, alterations are being made once more to F1 2021 by the developers.

Codemasters' latest release was launched to the world earlier this month in light of a dramatic real-life Formula 1 season, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen gunning for the drivers' championship.

Despite this, the developers are still tinkering with a few existing bugs and glitches to ensure that the gameplay experience is as smooth and faultless as possible, thanks to the latest 1.05 patch.

So, let's not waste any time, here is everything you need to know regarding patch 1.05:

F1 2021 1.05 Patch Notes

Via EA's official website, here are the patch notes:

Improvements to DLSS implementation.

Resolved a crash that could occur after returning to a ranked lobby if the lobby had split.

Addressed an issue where players could be split into a placeholder lobby when re-matchmaking in ranked.

Rebalanced Prologue and chapter 9 of Braking Point on Hard difficulty.

Addressed a crash when previewing items within the Podium Pass.

Addressed a crash when Player 2 quits in Two-Player Career Player career while Player 1 is in an interview.

Addressed a crash with UDP if the number of active cars was zero.

Addressed a crash when editing colours of customisation items.

Addressed issues regarding Ray Tracing on PS5. Ray Tracing has now been re-enabled.

Addressed a crash that could occur when saving an F2™ highlight from Grand Prix mode.

Addressed an issue where Two-Player Career could be locked to equal performance.

Addressed an issue where players could be placed on sub-optimal tyres during an F2™ Sprint race.

Addressed an issue where the game could briefly stall when passing the start/finish line in one-shot qualifying.

Addressed an issue where only the lobby host would be notified that the Virtual Safety Car was ending.

Added option to select Ray Tracing quality on PC.

Disabled keyboards as an input device on Xbox to resolve an issue with detecting wheel inputs when re-assigning controls. This will be re-enabled once the underlying issue has been resolved with system firmware.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

Release Date

EA have confirmed that patch 1.05 is out now on PC and PlayStation®, and coming to Xbox very soon.

But fear not, we will provide further updates to Xbox players as we get them, so stay tuned!

