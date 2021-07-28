WWE: Charlotte Flair looks absolutely shredded in her latest Instagram post

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's near impossible to think of WWE without imagining the success Charlotte Flair has had over the years.

The Queen is one of the most iconic wrestlers to grace the ring and even after her 14th championship title, she is still set on improving to maintain her status as the best of the best.

Flair's experience of WWE has seen her dominate almost every stage she has set foot on. SmackDown, RAW, Hell in a Cell, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam... There's not a lot The Queen hasn't conquered during her career.

However, her most recent run of form has been more unpredictable than the usual dominant Charlotte performances. A long-running feud with Rhea Ripley had her chasing the RAW women's title for weeks – when she finally reclaimed the belt she has held six times, it was less than 24 hours before it left her grasp once again.

After dropping her belt to a determined Nikki A.S.H, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase, Flair is working on getting her title back from the Almost Superhero.

The Queen has posted a photo on Instagram looking in incredible shape, ahead of another Monday Night RAW instalment next week.

She captioned it as: "You are a woman, that is your superpower."

Flair's post has pulled in more than 119,000 likes and her fellow wrestlers have flocked to the comments to hype her up.

Should Nikki A.S.H be looking over her shoulder? Judging by her post, The Queen is looking in stellar form to take back her crown.

