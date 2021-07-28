Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Anderson Silva's son Kalyl looks like he's a chip off the old block ahead of his amateur kickboxing debut at the end of this summer.

Kalyl will join older brother Gabriel on the bill for his high-stakes shootout with Anthony Reynaga at California's AIM Sportsplex.

IKF Southern California champion Gabriel faces Kris Johann Acevedo over five rounds for the FightersRep middleweight title in what will be the 24-year-old's third appearance as a professional.

165-pounder Gabriel (2-0, 1 KO) beat American fighter Denis Kovalev in September 2019 when he made his debut at FightersRep 8 in Seal Beach.

Meanwhile, Kalyl - who also plays for LA10 in the United Premier Soccer League - is due to take on fellow prospect Reynaga in a five-round bout on August 13, and he looks in great nick, as one would expect from the son of the legendary Spider.

He showed off his incredible hand speed and power as his head coach put him through his paces at the Spider Kick gym in Los Angeles, with one user commenting 'looking tuff [sic]' as he posted an update of his progress to his followers on TikTok. Silva currently boasts over 300,000 followers on social media.

Kalyl looks in seriously good condition, and there are some within the sport of mixed martial arts who are backing the professional footballer to be the next pay-per-view star replicate his legendary father Anderson by becoming the UFC champion.

@MUNCHmma tweeted: "I watched Kalyl Silva when he was 18 and I've never seen a mirror image of father and son. I know his older son is doing well as a Kboxer but Kalyl is the one to watch. He is the Spider 2."

Silva himself has shown off some slick boxing skills in recent months as he comfortably disposed of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at Tribute to the Kings, and insists he is taking the sport very seriously.

"I'm working hard and want to show respect for every single athlete in boxing," Silva previously told GIVEMESPORT. "I need to do my best because if I don't do my best I don't respect the sport and I don't respect the people who made this sport huge.

"Finally, I'm doing something for myself, I've been working for many, many years of my life, in sports, combat sports. I think I need to enjoy the moment, you know, because I'm so lucky.

"I'm 46 years old, man, and I'm lucky to continue doing my job and doing something special. Everything's perfect, everything's amazing, you know, I learn a lot."

