Fury vs Wilder 3: Deontay Wilder's coach believes that fight delay benefits him

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set to fight on October 9th following a delay to the bout, and Wilder's coach Malik Scott believes this benefits the 'Bronze Bomber.'

Fury vs Wilder 3 was initially scheduled to occur on July 24th. However, this was pushed back due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Fury's training camp.

With fans already unhappy that Fury vs Joshua isn't likely taking place in 2021, another issue for this trilogy fight didn't help proceedings.

Following a draw and Fury dominating the second fight, the Gypsy King remains the favourite heading into the third and (potentially) final contest between the two.

Wilder 'Having More Time' To Prepare

Despite Fury looking like he will walk out again with the win, Wilder's coach Malik Scott has said that the delay to the trilogy fight will actually 'help' his man when he stands across the ring from Fury in October.

In an interview with TalkSport, Scott said: “It’s a great thing because it just gives us more time to marinate Fury for the cooking.

“I said Fury wasn’t making it out of five rounds before the postponement. But now, since we have more time to prepare, it’s really about to get ugly.

“If anything, I just felt bad for Deontay because it’s the third postponement that has happened to him for the trilogy. But either way, more time we get to marinate Fury is going to make the taste of victory even more sweeter."

Hopefully, the contest between the two heavyweights will be taking place in October as planned.

With Anthony Joshua getting a shot at Uysk on September 25th, both Top Rank and Matchroom will be hoping that Fury and Joshua respectively come out of their contests with a win, ready to finally put pen to paper on the megafight the UK and boxing world has been waiting for.

