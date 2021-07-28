Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United made a significant addition to their defensive ranks this week, confirming a deal to bring in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old centre-back brings with him a wealth of top-level experience, having won no less than 18 trophies during his time at the Bernabeu. Varane also landed the 2018 World Cup with his native France.

How Raphael Varane will TRANSFORM Manchester United (The Football Terrace)

When you consider that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has England's Euro 2020 standouts Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire to call upon as part of his back-line, as well as the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones as back-up, the Old Trafford club have plenty of quality and depth in that part of the field.

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin, though, believes that United still have a glaring weakness in their defensive unit - and has urged the Red Devils to address this before the summer transfer window closes.

Austin's current side, Queens Park Rangers, pulled off a shock 4-2 over the three-time European champions in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. During that fixture, Austin was clearly not impressed by one member of the United line-up.

"Although they [Man Utd] have signed Varane, their biggest problem, for me, is they need a right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not up to the quality...He can't defend," the 32-year-old told talkSPORT on Wednesday.

"They need to go all-out for Kieran Trippier. That's who they're crying out for," Austin argued.

Former Crystal Palace man Wan-Bissaka is better-known for his marauding runs down the wing than he is for his defensive work, but Austin even has issues with the attacking side of the 23-year-old's game.

"His final ball is not what a centre-forward wants. It's not what Cavani wants, it's not what Rashford is gonna want."

If Wan-Bissaka is your right-back, are Man Utd going to go on to win Premier League and other silverware? I'm not too sure," he concluded.

United are reportedly keen on bringing in England international Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer. However, the reigning La Liga champions have slapped a steep asking price on their player, believed to be in excess of £70m.

Having just spent big money on both Varane and Jadon Sancho, United are in a position where they must offload players before they can bring in any further new faces. Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are among those that could depart the club in order to make a Trippier move possible.

If a deal cannot be done for the ex-Spurs defender, though, it seems certain that Wan-Bissaka will remain the first-choice right-back for United this season. Whether that will be as bad of a situation as Austin thinks remains to be seen.

