UFC 265: When will Amanda Nunes fight next?

Amanda Nunes is set to re-enter the octagon on August 7th when she defends her UFC Bantamweight Title against Julianna Pena.

Two division MMA great Nunes will be putting her Bantamweight title on the line against Pena at UFC 265 in Houston, Texas. Nunes enters the fight with an unbelievable record of 12 straight wins since 2014.

The last fight that Nunes lost was way back at UFC 178, where Cat Zingano took out the Women's MMA GOAT via TKO in the third round.

The names that Nunes has defeated since that fight are a who's who of MMA legends, including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler and UFC Flyweight Division Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Nunes faces Pena in the co-main event of UFC 265, alongside a Heavyweight Interim Title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena

Nunes enters the octagon on August 7th as a heavy favourite, with the 21-4 fighter being considered as the greatest to ever grace the sport.

Pena (10-4) takes to the cage following an impressive win against Sara McMann at UFC 257. Pena took the win with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

This event was headlined by Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2 in Abu Dhabi, one of the first events with fans in attendance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

If Nunes is successful against Pena, the UFC will have difficulty finding another suitable opponent for the Brazilian great, with her having seemingly cleared the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions.

The only real option left for Dana White and co is the rematch with Shevchencho, who herself has evolved into a very different fighter since she lost to Nunes back on September 9th, 2017.

