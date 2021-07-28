Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid's stance on PSG target Paul Pogba

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid want Paul Pogba to see out the last year of his Manchester United contract, Dean Jones reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

Sky Sports reports that Paris Saint-German are keen on signing the 84-cap French international and are expected to make their interest in the 28-year-old formal sooner rather than later.

The Sky Sports report also claims that PSG are looking to sell players to fund a move for Pogba. However, it appears some of Europe's other major clubs have different ideas.

What has Dean Jones said about Pogba's contract?

Appearing on The Football Terrace, Jones discussed Real Madrid and Juventus' interest in the Frenchman. They both want him to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the season, so he can be available for free in the summer.

"Would he [Pogba] really jump into a PSG project right now, when he knows in a year's time his dream move to Real Madrid could open up?



"Real Madrid want him to wait. So do Juventus, because they can't sign him right now, they haven't got the money to do so. So they're hoping he'll be patient right now," he said.

Jones also isn't sure if Pogba will move to PSG at the moment, even though that would suit Manchester United.

"United would probably welcome a bid - they'll put a fee of about £45m on his head - and it solves a problem for them. United need Pogba to leave now, or sign a new contract.

"But they can't force him to do either of those things, and it's just as likely that he says 'No, I'm just going to carry on as I am head into January, see how the first half of the season goes'."

Hear what Jones said in full about Pogba's transfer situation in the video below...

Should United sell Pogba in the summer if an offer comes in?

United will have a big decision to make should a bid come in for Pogba in the current transfer window. It would make sense to move the midfielder on, as it would be too much of a risk to let him leave on a free transfer.

If Pogba has no interest in staying for the long-term in Manchester, the £45m that Jones talks about could be too good to turn down - especially if that money can be reinvested in the side this summer.

Has Pogba been a success at Manchester United?

On the face of it, Pogba's time at Old Trafford hasn't been a qualified success. United haven't won the Premier League and there hasn't been that much progress made in the Champions League either.

But it has to be said that Manchester United have been going through a bit of a transitional period during Pogba's second spell at the club.

The manager has changed from Jose Mourinho to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while the squad he joined in 2016 was made up of Louis van Gaal, David Moyes and Sir Alex Ferguson signings.

Pogba has won a Europa League and EFL Cup, and last season helped United to a creditable second place finish in the Premier League.

Perhaps Pogba hasn't dominated the division, but he has still performed well, contributing 38 goals and 45 assists. Manchester United will miss Pogba's drive and energy should he leave in the next 12 months.

