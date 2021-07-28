Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano drops update on Serie A star Spurs "love"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham's newly appointed managing director Fabio Paratici is the special link in Spurs' pursuit of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristian Romero?

Romano recently revealed that talks are ongoing between Tottenham and Atalanta for Argentinian defender Romero after personal terms were agreed with the player.

The journalist suggested that the sides are in discussions over his €55m (£46.8m) price-tag and the Italian outfit are already planning for his departure with Lille's Sven Botman on their list of potential replacements.

It now appears that Tottenham's new managing director is the key in their efforts to sign the 23-year-old.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Romero’s special link with Paratici?

Romano claims that Spurs' managing director of football, Paratici, is the special link in Tottenham's transfer pursuit of Romero after the Italian previously signed the defender for Juventus.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Romero is the plan A, plan B and plan C because they love the player. The special link is with Fabio Paratici.

"He signed him from Genoa in Italy when he was working for Juventus and now he wants him back at Tottenham because he sees Romero as perfect for Premier League football with his leadership, he’s a player for the future too."

Why is it crucial Tottenham get the deal done?

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has officially left the club after six years of service in north London. ESPN revealed that the 32-year-old will sign a three-year contract with Qatar side Al Duhail.

As a result of Alderweireld's departure, it is crucial that Spurs find a replacement for him ahead of the new season as the Belgium international still made 25 Premier League appearances last term and will leave a big hole in the club's defensive ranks.

Can Romero help Spurs get into the top four next season?

Possibly, although there are a lot of unknowns for Tottenham in the upcoming Premier League season. They are under new management with Nuno Espirito Santo and it remains to be seen what style of play he will enforce on the Spurs side.

Harry Kane could hold the key to whether Tottenham can challenge for the top four next term, as the England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer.

Should Kane stay at the north London outfit, they are in with every chance of competing for a Champions League spot as he netted 23 league goals and registered 14 assists last term.

Nevertheless, Romero would certainly make Spurs' defence stronger and being named the best defender in Serie A last season suggests he could be a shrewd acquisition for Nuno's side.

