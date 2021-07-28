Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: What Is The Net Worth of the Two Boxers?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will be battling for the Welterweight belt later this year and many boxing fans will be wondering what the net worth of each boxer is.

They have both had illustrious careers so far, but Crawford‘s has been better as he has managed to win and keep hold of the belt for many years now.

We will hopefully be given an official date for the fight very soon, but many are hopeful that we should see the huge bout happen before the end of 2021.

No doubt it will be a huge spectacle, and fans will be tuning in to see who comes out on top and claims the belt on the night.

Terence Crawford Net Worth

Crawford has endured an amazing career thus far; he made history as he became the first male boxer to hold all four belts at the same time (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO).

During the 12 years he has been involved in the world of boxing, Crawford has managed to pick up a lot of sponsorships, advertising and also a lot of prize money for winning various bouts over the years of his career.

One of his biggest fight purses was when he earned close to £3 million following his victory against Kell Brook in 2020.

Crawford is now reported to have a net worth of around $8 million, which is just under £5.8 million.

Shawn Porter Net Worth

Porter has also endured a successful career and is a former, two-time Welterweight Champion. He has three losses to his name and has struggled over the last few years, so this upcoming bout against Crawford is his next big chance to get back to the top.

Like Crawford, Porter has also picked up many endorsements and his value is set to increase after the pair meet inside the ring.

Reports suggest that, in 2021, Porter’s net worth is valued at $5 million, which is around £3.6 million.

The pair both have huge net worths and this makes the fight even more important as their wealth could increase drastically with a victory.

