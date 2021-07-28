FIFA 22: Leaks Reveal Two Fan Requested Features Will Not Be In Upcoming Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be bringing an abundance of brand new features, but there are some fan requested features from the franchise that will not be in the game.

The latest game in the franchise will be using hypermotion technology and it could be the greatest FIFA yet, as they are also introducing some great features to career mode.

However, it might also be the year in which they face the toughest competition as Konami has decided to make a free-to-play football game called eFootball.

The latest game by EA Sports is only a few months away, so hopefully by the end of the summer we should know all that will be coming to FIFA 22.

Leaks reveal some popular features will not be in FIFA 22

There has been a lot of requests from gamers to bring some new features to FIFA 22 as well as bringing back some older ones from the franchise.

The FIFA community might be somewhat disappointed to hear that one feature which they wanted to return, as well as a new feature that they wanted to be implemented in the game, will not be happening anytime soon.

The old feature they wanted to make a comeback was trade offers in Ultimate team and the new feature they wanted was cross-platform.

It was revealed by reliable leaker Donk Trading on Twitter that neither of these would be coming to FIFA 22.

Although this will be gutting for gaming fans, especially the fact that cross-platform still won’t be coming to the game, FIFA have clearly put in a lot of work into the upcoming game as there will be huge changes to division rivals and FUT Champions.

Trade offers have not been in FIFA for a while, but they were a very fun way for fans to play Ultimate Team and trade cards in the game.

It will be interesting to see if FIFA change their viewpoint on this, but it doesn’t seem that likely for the time being.

