Karrion Kross may have beaten former NXT Champion Keith Lee on Monday Night Raw this week, but the original plans WWE had for the show would have seen Kross defeated by Jeff Hardy once again.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, should Jeff Hardy not have tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to miss the show, the plan was for the former WWE Champion to beat Karrion Kross once again on WWE Raw:

Sources indicated to Fightful that although Kross was victorious over Keith Lee this week on an episode of WWE Raw, that wasn't the original plan. Jeff Hardy, who beat Kross last week, was sidelined and caused a significant shift in the Raw booking for Kross. Plans called for Kross to take on Jeff Hardy again on the July 26 episode of Raw, and lose yet again.

This news not only came as a surprise to fans, but reportedly also to many within WWE, with Fightful Select noting that several creative team members they spoke to were left "baffled" by the initial decision to beat Karrion Kross in his first two matches since debuting on the main roster:

We weren't told of a specific creative direction following this, but that several members of creative, and even more of the roster were baffled by the idea to beat Kross once, let alone a second straight week.

As previously noted, Karrion Kross managed to pick up a win on this week's episode of Raw. With Jeff Hardy in quarantine, the NXT Champion defeated former rival Keith Lee in singles competition.

As of right now, there is no word on if WWE is planning on resuming the storyline between Karrion Kross and Jeff Hardy once Hardy returns to TV for the August 9 episode, stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

