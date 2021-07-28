Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If ever proof was needed that Roman Abramovich was still motivated to back Chelsea, last summer's spending spree was indicative of a man - and a club - desperate for success.

As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ripped through footballing finances, the benefits of being owned by a Russian oligarch were on full display as those at Stamford Bridge welcomed the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Thiago Silva.

Such is the thirst for silverware in SW6, Chelsea could be among the markets biggest movers this summer, too. Indeed, Sevilla star Jules Kounde is believed to be of interest in what would represent a huge defensive signing while, of course, the links with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland refuse to go away.

With the Premier League still weeks away from returning and many of the game's top stars yet to report for pre-season duties following their involvement in this summer's international tournaments, transfer speculation can lead to only one thing: imaging what potential XIs would look like with some blockbuster additions.

Here, we'll look at the way in which Chelsea could line-up with both Kounde and Haaland in their ranks.

1) 4-3-3

It's not exactly ideal given the lack of natural width Havertz would offer on the left, although Ben Chilwell's maruading runs down that flank would certainly help.

Still, a 4-3-3 was adopted fairly often last season and, while having two right-footed central defenders is a slight issue in terms of build-up play, the quality of the attacking line is something to marvel at.

2) 3-4-3

More akin to the formation Chelsea used the most last season, Antonio Rudiger did excel when deployed as a left-sided central defender and the energy of both he and Kounde should allow Silva to marshall the backline.

As prolific as Haaland is, the Norwegian star may not be as quite a finished product when it comes to his overall game (that's not to say it's particularly bad, just he has a long way to go to be considered in the same bracket as some of his contempories in that respect).

So, with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic able to offer him much more in the way of support closer to goal, it could be the best way to get the most out of the Norwegian star.

3) 4-2-3-1

If getting the most out of Haaland is Chelsea's priority, backing him with the combined talents of Mount, Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi would certainly provide a decent platform.

Should teams sit back in order to negate spaces, the likes of Mount and Jorginho are capable of stepping in to try and play through teams and, on the break, the wide men would be for most defences in world football.

