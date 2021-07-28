WWE RAW: Nikki A.S.H hits back at haters in recent Instagram post

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nikki A.S.H has responded to her online trolls with a powerful caption on her latest Instagram post.

The Almost Superhero claimed her first ever WWE title last week after she raced into the ring to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase. Former RAW women's champion Charlotte Flair was locked in a match with Rhea Ripley before Nikki A.S.H stunned fans with her late appearance to snatch the title The Queen won just 24 hours prior.

However, since claiming the red brand belt, the Scot received a mixed reception from wrestling fans.

After making her first entrance as the RAW women's champion on Monday night, she was hit by some negativity on social media. While her supporters have been backing her the whole way, some believe Nikki A.S.H isn't a strong enough character to be holding the title.

In response to some of the hate she has received, she posted a photo of her embracing fans during the latest instalment of Monday Night RAW, along with a hard-hitting caption.

"Understand this about me," she wrote. "You can smirk in my face all you want. Look down at me all you want. Talk down to me. Beat me down. You will never stop me smiling. You will never take away what’s in my heart. You will NEVER KEEP me down. What can I say... I’m a superhero like that."

Fellow wrestler Marti Bell and NXT backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber are just two of the many to respond to Nikki A.S.H's post with adoring comments.

Since adopting her new superhero gimmick, the Scot is quickly becoming a dominant face figure on RAW. Now she is the red brand champion, she is the woman to beat whether certain people like it or not.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw in the lead up to SummerSlam live here in the UK on BT Sport.

