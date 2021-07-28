Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Oscar De La Hoya is coming out of retirement at the age of 48 to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort and boxing fans around the world are eagerly counting down the days.

The two legendary fighters will battle it out for the ultimate bragging rights in an eight-round boxing match in Los Angeles to settle the debate once and for all as to whether mixed martial arts or boxing is better.

De La Hoya, nicknamed 'The Golden Boy' of boxing, believes he is still capable of winning another world title as he targets some mega fights in the future as he prepares for his professional boxing comeback.

Speaking on Mike Tyson's podcast in July, the 48-year-old said that he has Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather Jr firmly in his sights as he prepares for a return to the ring after 13 years out of action.

“You inspired me Mike," De La Hoya told the former unified heavyweight world champion.

“Looking as good as you did against Roy, just for coming back you inspired me.

“So I said, ‘I wanna do it too.’

“I wanna do two of these fights and then, guess what? I wanna do a real fight, a 12-round fight with either Floyd or Canelo.”

But first will be the clash between De La Hoya and Belfort. Here's everything you need to know about the fight between the two legends.

Date

Put the date in your diary! This eight-round non-title fight will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday September 11, 2021.

In the UK, the fight will actually be in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The undercard will begin on 9 pm ET (1am BST on Sunday).

The main event is expected to start between two and three hours later, between 11pm ET and 12pm ET (3am and 4am).

The fight will be contested at 178 pounds (81 kg), which is the light-heavyweight weight limit.

Venue

'Triller Fight Club Legends II: De La Hoya vs Belfort' is being hosted at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, California, home to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tickets

Live Stream

As with every Triller event, you can catch all the action live, as it happens, on FITE.TV.

UK viewers will have to pay £17.30 to watch the boxing match live.

Odds

Perhaps surprisingly, Belfort will open as the slight betting favourite for his pro boxing bout against De La Hoya,

The 44-year-old has opened up at -140 odds, according to BettingInsider.

Stats

Here are the stats that are available for both fighters before the fight:

Oscar De La Hoya

Age: 48

Height: 5*10

Fights: 45

Wins: 39

Wins by KO: 30

Losses: 6

Vitor Belfort

Age: 44

Height: 6*

Fights: 1

Wins: 1

Wins by KO: 1

Undercard

